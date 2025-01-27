Left Menu

China and India: Building Bridges Through Dialogue

Recent meetings between China and India mark progress in addressing strained relations following a 2020 border clash. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indian officials are emphasizing mutual support over suspicion, paving the way for cooperation on their disputed frontier and improved bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 12:56 IST
Wang Yi Image Credit: Wikipidea

In a concerted effort to mend diplomatic ties, China and India are exploring new measures to foster mutual understanding. In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi conveyed this intention to Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, underscoring the need for cooperation over confrontation.

The dialogue marked another step in reconciliation between the two nations, following an October agreement aimed at easing border tensions. The Chinese foreign ministry emphasized the importance of "mutual support and achievement," cautioning against suspicions that have strained relations since the 2020 military clash.

High-level discussions, including talks between China's President Xi Jinping and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are indicative of improving ties. Wang's discussions with India’s national security adviser Ajit Doval in December further solidified this progress, spotlighting efforts to manage border issues and nurture trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

