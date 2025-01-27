Left Menu

Tensions Rise as M23 Rebels Challenge Power in Eastern Congo

M23 rebels have reportedly entered Goma, escalating tensions in Eastern Congo. Despite UN demands for peace, the well-armed group, backed by Rwanda, continues to advance, displacing thousands and raising fears of regional conflict. The incident has prompted international condemnation and urgent diplomatic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 13:08 IST
Tensions Rise as M23 Rebels Challenge Power in Eastern Congo
William Ruto Image Credit: Flickr

On Monday, eyewitnesses reported that Congolese M23 rebels managed to infiltrate the center of Goma in Eastern Congo, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing regional conflict. Despite calls from the United Nations Security Council for a ceasefire, the rebels have claimed control over key areas within the city.

The situation remains volatile, as parts of Goma, particularly near the airport, are still held by army forces and U.N. peacekeepers. The rebel incursion has prompted a mass exodus, as thousands flee the mineral-rich region, fearing a resurgence of broader conflict.

In response to the escalating violence, regional leaders, including Kenya's President William Ruto, are actively engaging in emergency discussions to address the crisis. The underlying tensions trace back to protracted rebel activity and unrest stemming from historical events, with Rwandan support further complicating the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025