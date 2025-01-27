Tensions Rise as M23 Rebels Challenge Power in Eastern Congo
M23 rebels have reportedly entered Goma, escalating tensions in Eastern Congo. Despite UN demands for peace, the well-armed group, backed by Rwanda, continues to advance, displacing thousands and raising fears of regional conflict. The incident has prompted international condemnation and urgent diplomatic efforts.
On Monday, eyewitnesses reported that Congolese M23 rebels managed to infiltrate the center of Goma in Eastern Congo, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing regional conflict. Despite calls from the United Nations Security Council for a ceasefire, the rebels have claimed control over key areas within the city.
The situation remains volatile, as parts of Goma, particularly near the airport, are still held by army forces and U.N. peacekeepers. The rebel incursion has prompted a mass exodus, as thousands flee the mineral-rich region, fearing a resurgence of broader conflict.
In response to the escalating violence, regional leaders, including Kenya's President William Ruto, are actively engaging in emergency discussions to address the crisis. The underlying tensions trace back to protracted rebel activity and unrest stemming from historical events, with Rwandan support further complicating the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
