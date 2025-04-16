Left Menu

Tragedy on the Congo River: Boat Fire Claims 50 Lives

A tragic boat accident in northwestern Congo has left over 50 people dead and hundreds missing after a fire broke out onboard. The boat, with around 400 passengers, caught fire near Mbandaka. Rescue operations are ongoing, supported by the Red Cross and local authorities.

A devastating boat accident occurred in northwestern Congo, resulting in at least 50 fatalities and numerous individuals unaccounted for, following a fire aboard a vessel on the Congo River.

The incident took place late Tuesday night, with the motorized boat, HB Kongolo, catching fire near Mbandaka. The boat, carrying approximately 400 passengers, was en route from Matankumu to Bolomba territory.

Rescue efforts continue, involving local authorities and the Red Cross, as survivors reported that the fire began while a woman was cooking on board. Overcrowding and poor safety protocols are common issues in such accidents, with Congolese rivers being a crucial transport route in regions lacking reliable infrastructure.

