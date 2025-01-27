Left Menu

Xi Jinping's 2025 Vision for Economic Resilience

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized China's plan to address external shocks and risks by 2025, as part of efforts for sustained economic recovery. This announcement was made during a high-level event celebrating the Lunar New Year, highlighting China's strategic focus on economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 14:14 IST
Xi Jinping's 2025 Vision for Economic Resilience
Xi Jinping

In a significant statement, Chinese President Xi Jinping has outlined China's strategy to counteract 'external shocks' by 2025. Speaking at a prominent Beijing reception to mark the Lunar New Year, Xi stressed the crucial importance of mitigating risks in order to support ongoing economic recovery efforts.

The Chinese leader's remarks, as reported by the official Xinhua news agency, underscore a commitment to economic resilience amidst global uncertainties. The upcoming years are seen as pivotal in fortifying China's economic structures against an unpredictable international landscape.

This initiative is part of broader plans to ensure that China's economy maintains a steady recovery trajectory, a reflection of Beijing's strategic emphasis on stability and growth. Xi's vision highlights the proactive measures to reinforce key sectors in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025