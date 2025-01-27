In a significant statement, Chinese President Xi Jinping has outlined China's strategy to counteract 'external shocks' by 2025. Speaking at a prominent Beijing reception to mark the Lunar New Year, Xi stressed the crucial importance of mitigating risks in order to support ongoing economic recovery efforts.

The Chinese leader's remarks, as reported by the official Xinhua news agency, underscore a commitment to economic resilience amidst global uncertainties. The upcoming years are seen as pivotal in fortifying China's economic structures against an unpredictable international landscape.

This initiative is part of broader plans to ensure that China's economy maintains a steady recovery trajectory, a reflection of Beijing's strategic emphasis on stability and growth. Xi's vision highlights the proactive measures to reinforce key sectors in the nation.

