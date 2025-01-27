Delayed Flights and Wet Seats: Lufthansa Fined for Service Lapse

Lufthansa German Airlines has been directed to compensate an elderly couple from Adyar, Chennai, with Rs 50,000 due to service deficiencies encountered during their round trip to Frankfurt. This decision was made by the President of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chennai South, B Jijaa.

Joju Dominic, 68, and his wife, Jasmine Joju, 64, filed their complaint under the Consumer Protection Act of 2019. Their grievances included delayed flights leading to missed connections, wet seating, and poor treatment from cabin crew, among other issues.

The Commission ruled in favor of the couple, citing the airline's inadequate service in compensating for the mental agony experienced during their travels. Despite completing their trip, the couple received Rs 50,000 for the hardships faced, along with Rs 5,000 for legal costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)