Supreme Court to Appoint Observer for Chandigarh Mayoral Election

The Supreme Court has announced plans to appoint an independent observer for the Chandigarh mayoral election scheduled for January 30. The decision aims to ensure transparency and fairness in the electoral process.

Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh directed that the entire election be conducted in the presence of the observer and be duly recorded. While Punjab's advocate general suggested a retired high court judge for the role, the court has not yet named the observer.

The Chandigarh administration, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, agreed to the appointment, though expressing concerns over setting a precedent for other municipal corporations. The election will proceed with a secret ballot despite a plea from current mayor Kuldeep Kumar for a 'show of hands' voting method being rejected.

(With inputs from agencies.)