Tension in Goma: Rebel Takeover Sparks Fears and Uncertainty

Goma has become a battleground as M23 rebels claimed control amidst rising tensions with Congolese forces. Backed by Rwanda, the rebel group escalates conflicts, displacing millions. The UN urges immediate de-escalation, emphasizing humanitarian crises. Congolese officials accuse Rwanda of aggression, severing ties as civilians flee the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goma | Updated: 27-01-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

Goma, the largest city in eastern Congo, has found itself at the heart of conflict as Rwanda-backed M23 rebels claim to have seized control. The situation has left residents in a state of fear and uncertainty while the Congolese government remains silent on the rebels' alleged takeover.

Violence erupted as M23 and Congolese forces clashed, escalating a long-standing conflict over control of the mineral-rich region. While Rwanda denies supporting the rebels, the Congolese government and UN experts assert otherwise. The unrest has contributed to one of the world's largest humanitarian crises, displacing over six million people.

The UN Security Council has called for the M23 to withdraw, condemning the violation of Congo's sovereignty. Meanwhile, the Congolese government and civilians grapple with the ramifications of this intensifying conflict, casting doubts on any diplomatic resolution.

