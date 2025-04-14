Left Menu

Missile Strikes Rock Gaza's Al-Ahli Hospital Amid Ongoing Conflict

Two Israeli missiles hit Gaza's Al-Ahli Hospital, impacting its operations and leading to patient evacuations. Israel claims Hamas exploited the facility, a charge Hamas denies while urging an international investigation. The Episcopal Church calls for intervention against attacks on medical institutions amid increasing tension and ongoing peace talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 00:52 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 00:52 IST
Missile Strikes Rock Gaza's Al-Ahli Hospital Amid Ongoing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two Israeli missiles struck the Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza on Sunday, disabling its emergency department and causing significant damage, according to medical reports. Israeli authorities stated the strike targeted Hamas fighters accused of using the hospital for military purposes. This has been refuted by Hamas, who called for an international investigation.

The Gaza health ministry confirmed that the hospital, managed by the Anglican Church in Jerusalem, is no longer operational. Hundreds of patients were evacuated, escalating concerns over medical care availability. Dramatic footage revealed extensive destruction and fears among the injured. This attack coincides with renewed ceasefire discussions involving Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.

Responding to the hospital strike, the Episcopal Church urged global action to prevent further attacks on healthcare facilities. The situation remains tense as both sides trade accusations. Sunday's strikes come amid intensified efforts to address the aftermath of Hamas' October incursion into Israel and subsequent Israeli military actions in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025