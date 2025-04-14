Missile Strikes Rock Gaza's Al-Ahli Hospital Amid Ongoing Conflict

Two Israeli missiles struck the Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza on Sunday, disabling its emergency department and causing significant damage, according to medical reports. Israeli authorities stated the strike targeted Hamas fighters accused of using the hospital for military purposes. This has been refuted by Hamas, who called for an international investigation.

The Gaza health ministry confirmed that the hospital, managed by the Anglican Church in Jerusalem, is no longer operational. Hundreds of patients were evacuated, escalating concerns over medical care availability. Dramatic footage revealed extensive destruction and fears among the injured. This attack coincides with renewed ceasefire discussions involving Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.

Responding to the hospital strike, the Episcopal Church urged global action to prevent further attacks on healthcare facilities. The situation remains tense as both sides trade accusations. Sunday's strikes come amid intensified efforts to address the aftermath of Hamas' October incursion into Israel and subsequent Israeli military actions in Gaza.

