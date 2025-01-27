Left Menu

SFI Clashes with Police Over Education Scandal in West Bengal

Members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) clashed with police during a protest in West Bengal, opposing alleged corruption in the education system. The protest was held near the state education headquarters, leading to detentions and allegations of police brutality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-01-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:48 IST
SFI Clashes with Police Over Education Scandal in West Bengal
Activists from the student wing of CPI(M), known as the Students Federation of India (SFI), engaged in a confrontation with police in West Bengal. The protest aimed to highlight alleged corruption and irregularities in the state's education system, particularly focusing on a controversial teacher recruitment scam.

The demonstration saw hundreds of SFI workers gathered on a main road near Bikash Bhavan, the state education headquarters in Salt Lake. Protestors attempted to breach police barricades, leading to a physical scuffle and the detention of approximately 50 individuals.

As tensions escalated, protestors blocked police vehicles and demanded to meet Education Minister Bratya Basu to present their grievances. SFI state representative Shubhajit Sarkar accused the police of using excessive force, particularly against female protestors, claims which police officials countered by citing violations of public order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

