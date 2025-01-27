Left Menu

MUDA Site Allotment Scam: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Family Under Scrutiny

The BJP has highlighted the involvement of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh in the MUDA site allotment scam. Parvathi faces accusations related to acquiring Mysuru sites against land acquisition. Both Lokayukta police and the Enforcement Directorate are investigating the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-01-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:51 IST
Siddaramaiah Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised concerns over the involvement of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi B M, and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scam.

The Enforcement Directorate has issued a notice to Parvathi, demanding her appearance before the investigating officer. Allegations suggest she procured 14 prime sites in Mysuru in exchange for her land in Kesare village.

Both Lokayukta police and the Enforcement Directorate are examining the money laundering angle. BJP state president B Y Vijayendra emphasized the inability of the accused to escape investigation while noting political motivations in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

