MUDA Site Allotment Scam: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Family Under Scrutiny

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised concerns over the involvement of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi B M, and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scam.

The Enforcement Directorate has issued a notice to Parvathi, demanding her appearance before the investigating officer. Allegations suggest she procured 14 prime sites in Mysuru in exchange for her land in Kesare village.

Both Lokayukta police and the Enforcement Directorate are examining the money laundering angle. BJP state president B Y Vijayendra emphasized the inability of the accused to escape investigation while noting political motivations in the case.

