MUDA Site Allotment Scam: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Family Under Scrutiny
The BJP has highlighted the involvement of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh in the MUDA site allotment scam. Parvathi faces accusations related to acquiring Mysuru sites against land acquisition. Both Lokayukta police and the Enforcement Directorate are investigating the matter.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised concerns over the involvement of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi B M, and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scam.
The Enforcement Directorate has issued a notice to Parvathi, demanding her appearance before the investigating officer. Allegations suggest she procured 14 prime sites in Mysuru in exchange for her land in Kesare village.
Both Lokayukta police and the Enforcement Directorate are examining the money laundering angle. BJP state president B Y Vijayendra emphasized the inability of the accused to escape investigation while noting political motivations in the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's Shirdi Convention: Strategic Blueprint for Local Polls
Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Slum Demolition Plans
BJP Paves the Way for Women Leaders Ahead of Reservation Bill
Scam Unveiled: Mother-Daughter Duo's Sugar Export Fraud
BJP will demolish all slums in five years if it comes to power in Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.