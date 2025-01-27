Left Menu

Madras High Court Reviews Election Code Violation Cases

The Madras High Court issued notices to authorities on petitions filed by DMK leader RS Rajakannappan, seeking to quash cases of election code violations during the 2021 Assembly polls. Rajakannappan argues that the allegations against him are unfounded, as notices returnable in three weeks were issued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-01-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:56 IST
Madras High Court Reviews Election Code Violation Cases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has issued notices to the police in response to petitions by DMK leader and Tamil Nadu state Minister RS Rajakannappan. The minister aimed to quash cases accusing him of violating the Election code of conduct during the 2021 Assembly polls.

Justice P Velmurugan's notices, due within three weeks, were addressed to police officials in Peraiyur and Salai Gramam stations and other local authorities. The further hearing is set for February 17 to assess the allegations against Rajakannappan, who holds the position of Minister for Milk and Dairy Development.

Rajakannappan's defense challenges the perception of putting up party flags and orchestrating election propaganda that contravened electoral rules. He disputes the accusations from a Village Administrative Officer and the subsequent police case, asserting that the purported offenses were baseless and time-barred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025