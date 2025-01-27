Madras High Court Reviews Election Code Violation Cases

The Madras High Court has issued notices to the police in response to petitions by DMK leader and Tamil Nadu state Minister RS Rajakannappan. The minister aimed to quash cases accusing him of violating the Election code of conduct during the 2021 Assembly polls.

Justice P Velmurugan's notices, due within three weeks, were addressed to police officials in Peraiyur and Salai Gramam stations and other local authorities. The further hearing is set for February 17 to assess the allegations against Rajakannappan, who holds the position of Minister for Milk and Dairy Development.

Rajakannappan's defense challenges the perception of putting up party flags and orchestrating election propaganda that contravened electoral rules. He disputes the accusations from a Village Administrative Officer and the subsequent police case, asserting that the purported offenses were baseless and time-barred.

(With inputs from agencies.)