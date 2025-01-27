Left Menu

Return to Gaza: A Hopeful March Back Home

In a pivotal moment, thousands of Palestinians return north in Gaza following a ceasefire agreement. Amidst ongoing negotiations and displacement, the release of hostages and a planned return evokes a mixture of hope and resilience in residents, despite the vast destruction of their homes.

27-01-2025
Tens of thousands of Palestinians have embarked on a significant march north in Gaza as hostilities temporarily ease. This followed Hamas agreeing to release three Israeli hostages, triggering a partial Israeli withdrawal from a key corridor. Many carried infants or bundles of belongings, traversing the road along the Mediterranean Sea.

"It's a new beginning," expressed resident Umm Mohammed Ali, as Gazans began arriving in Gaza City after crossing points opened. Osama, a father of five, shared his relief, declaring, "We will never leave Gaza City again, no matter what." Around 650,000 people were displaced during the latest conflict.

Under a truce agreement, Hamas listed hostages for release, while Gazans prepared to return north. Around 47,000 Palestinians have died in this ongoing assault. The reopening of the area is a test of the ceasefire's resilience, with vehicles examined to ensure peacekeepers' security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

