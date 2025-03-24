Push for Peace: US and Ukraine Discuss Ceasefire Amid Rising Tensions

The Ukrainian and U.S. delegations met on Sunday to discuss safeguarding energy facilities and reaching a ceasefire, according to Ukraine's Defence Minister.

The meeting, held in Saudi Arabia, aligns with a broader U.S. diplomatic effort led by President Donald Trump to end the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Putin and Trump have been in talks, raising European concerns over potential shifts in U.S. geopolitical strategy, which they fear might affect their regional security commitments. Meanwhile, continued violence was reported, demonstrating the complexity of achieving a permanent peace settlement.

