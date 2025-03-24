Left Menu

Push for Peace: US and Ukraine Discuss Ceasefire Amid Rising Tensions

Ukrainian and U.S. delegations, led by Ukraine's Defence Minister and President, engaged in talks with hopes to protect energy infrastructure and establish a ceasefire. Trump's involvement and communications with Putin are central to efforts, amidst European concerns on U.S. strategy possibly shifting away from Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 00:38 IST
Push for Peace: US and Ukraine Discuss Ceasefire Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Ukrainian and U.S. delegations met on Sunday to discuss safeguarding energy facilities and reaching a ceasefire, according to Ukraine's Defence Minister.

The meeting, held in Saudi Arabia, aligns with a broader U.S. diplomatic effort led by President Donald Trump to end the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Putin and Trump have been in talks, raising European concerns over potential shifts in U.S. geopolitical strategy, which they fear might affect their regional security commitments. Meanwhile, continued violence was reported, demonstrating the complexity of achieving a permanent peace settlement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025