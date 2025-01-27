Tesla Challenges EU Tariffs: A Legal Battle

Tesla, along with BMW and several Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers, has launched a legal challenge against European Union tariffs on vehicles made in China. The companies filed their complaint at the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) earlier this week, according to information from the court's website.

This legal maneuver escalates ongoing tensions with Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk. The European Union had previously intensified its inquiry into Musk's social media platform, X, concerning content moderation policies.

The EU implemented the tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles following a probe into anti-subsidy practices. Tesla's tariff rate is reported at 7.8%, which is lower than those applied to its competitors. Other entities, including BMW and Chinese firms BYD, Geely, and SAIC, are also contesting the tariffs in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)