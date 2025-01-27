Tesla Challenges EU Tariffs: A Legal Battle
Tesla, alongside BMW and Chinese manufacturers, has filed a challenge against EU tariffs on China-made electric vehicles at the Court of Justice of the European Union. The move adds to tensions between Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, and the EU, following an investigation into Musk's social media platform X.
Tesla, along with BMW and several Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers, has launched a legal challenge against European Union tariffs on vehicles made in China. The companies filed their complaint at the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) earlier this week, according to information from the court's website.
This legal maneuver escalates ongoing tensions with Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk. The European Union had previously intensified its inquiry into Musk's social media platform, X, concerning content moderation policies.
The EU implemented the tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles following a probe into anti-subsidy practices. Tesla's tariff rate is reported at 7.8%, which is lower than those applied to its competitors. Other entities, including BMW and Chinese firms BYD, Geely, and SAIC, are also contesting the tariffs in court.
