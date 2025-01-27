Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Rwandan Army Reportedly Present in Goma

The Democratic Republic of Congo's government confirmed the presence of the Rwandan army in Goma. Rwandan-backed rebels have launched an offensive, prompting DRC forces to work on preventing casualties. Residents are urged to stay home to avoid violence and vandalism.

Tensions Rise as Rwandan Army Reportedly Present in Goma
The Democratic Republic of Congo's government has verified that the Rwandan army is present in Goma, an eastern city currently under offensive by Rwandan-backed rebels.

As tensions escalate, spokesperson Patrick Muyaya announced via social media that DRC forces are striving to avert widespread violence and casualties. He emphasized the importance of maintaining public order amid the chaos.

Muyaya urged residents of Goma to remain indoors and refrain from participating in any form of vandalism as authorities focus on restoring peace and ensuring civilian safety.

