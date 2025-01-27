Tensions Rise as Rwandan Army Reportedly Present in Goma

The Democratic Republic of Congo's government has verified that the Rwandan army is present in Goma, an eastern city currently under offensive by Rwandan-backed rebels.

As tensions escalate, spokesperson Patrick Muyaya announced via social media that DRC forces are striving to avert widespread violence and casualties. He emphasized the importance of maintaining public order amid the chaos.

Muyaya urged residents of Goma to remain indoors and refrain from participating in any form of vandalism as authorities focus on restoring peace and ensuring civilian safety.

