Uniform Civil Code: A Step Towards Gender Equality Across India

In a significant address to Rajya Sabha Internship Programme participants, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar advocated for the adoption of a uniform civil code across India, underlining its potential to enhance gender equality.

Praising Uttarakhand's move to implement the uniform civil code, Dhankhar cited it as an example for the rest of the country, corresponding with the vision of the Constitution's Article 44.

While acknowledging criticism from various quarters, Dhankhar questioned the political motives behind such opposition, urging a focus on national integration over divisive politics for the greater good.

