Uniform Civil Code: A Step Towards Gender Equality Across India
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the importance of a uniform civil code for gender equality, questioning opposition towards it. Celebrating Uttarakhand's initiative, he cited Article 44 of the Constitution and criticized political biases that interfere with nationalistic interests. Dhankhar believes it's only a matter of time before the entire country adopts the code.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:29 IST
In a significant address to Rajya Sabha Internship Programme participants, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar advocated for the adoption of a uniform civil code across India, underlining its potential to enhance gender equality.
Praising Uttarakhand's move to implement the uniform civil code, Dhankhar cited it as an example for the rest of the country, corresponding with the vision of the Constitution's Article 44.
While acknowledging criticism from various quarters, Dhankhar questioned the political motives behind such opposition, urging a focus on national integration over divisive politics for the greater good.
(With inputs from agencies.)
