Schools in Coastal Karnataka on Alert After Bomb Threat Hoaxes

In a wave of panic, four schools in the Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts were targeted with alarming emails on Monday, claiming the presence of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on their grounds, local police reported.

The concerned schools—Manipal School in Attavar, Presidency School and PU College, and Cambridge School near Neermarga in Mangaluru City, as well as Sharada Residential School in Kunjibettu in Udupi Town—were placed under scrutiny after the threats were received.

Following extensive searches conducted by dispatched teams, including Bomb Disposal squads, police confirmed that no suspicious items were found. Enhanced safety measures with stationed police personnel are in place, and school managements have been advised to remain vigilant and report any unusual occurrences promptly. Separate cases have been registered, and investigations are ongoing to trace the origins of these threats.

