Left Menu

Schools in Coastal Karnataka on Alert After Bomb Threat Hoaxes

Four schools in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts received bomb scare emails alleging IEDs on their premises. Police investigated and found no suspicious items. Security has been enhanced, and authorities are investigating the sources of the threat emails.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:50 IST
Schools in Coastal Karnataka on Alert After Bomb Threat Hoaxes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a wave of panic, four schools in the Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts were targeted with alarming emails on Monday, claiming the presence of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on their grounds, local police reported.

The concerned schools—Manipal School in Attavar, Presidency School and PU College, and Cambridge School near Neermarga in Mangaluru City, as well as Sharada Residential School in Kunjibettu in Udupi Town—were placed under scrutiny after the threats were received.

Following extensive searches conducted by dispatched teams, including Bomb Disposal squads, police confirmed that no suspicious items were found. Enhanced safety measures with stationed police personnel are in place, and school managements have been advised to remain vigilant and report any unusual occurrences promptly. Separate cases have been registered, and investigations are ongoing to trace the origins of these threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025