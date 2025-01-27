Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Bill Amendments

The joint parliamentary committee examining the Waqf bill faces criticism for allegedly serving as a 'rubber stamp for the government.' Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Monday accused the committee of accepting all amendments from ruling party members while dismissing those from the Opposition.

Gogoi, the Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha, emphasized that the systematic rejection of opposition proposals pointed to the undermining of parliamentary committees. He asserted the committee is forsaking its constitutional duty by ceasing effective scrutiny.

Sources revealed that opposition MPs offered amendments across all 44 clauses of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, aiming to reinstate provisions of the current law. With dissent expected from Congress, TMC, DMK, and AIMIM members, the panel is anticipated to adopt its report on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)