Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Bill Amendments
The joint parliamentary committee reviewing the Waqf bill has been criticized for adopting only the ruling members' amendments, neglecting opposition proposals. Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi alleges the committee is being used as a 'rubber stamp,' undermining democratic processes. Opposition MPs are expected to express dissent against the report.
The joint parliamentary committee examining the Waqf bill faces criticism for allegedly serving as a 'rubber stamp for the government.' Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Monday accused the committee of accepting all amendments from ruling party members while dismissing those from the Opposition.
Gogoi, the Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha, emphasized that the systematic rejection of opposition proposals pointed to the undermining of parliamentary committees. He asserted the committee is forsaking its constitutional duty by ceasing effective scrutiny.
Sources revealed that opposition MPs offered amendments across all 44 clauses of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, aiming to reinstate provisions of the current law. With dissent expected from Congress, TMC, DMK, and AIMIM members, the panel is anticipated to adopt its report on Wednesday.
