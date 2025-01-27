Left Menu

Indian Embassy Rescues Trafficked Youth from Cyber-Scam Centers in Laos

The Indian Embassy in Laos successfully rescued 67 Indians trafficked to cyber-scam centers in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone. Coordinating with Lao authorities, the Embassy ensured their safe release and prioritized their return to India. Awareness was raised to caution potential victims against fraudulent overseas job offers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vientiane | Updated: 27-01-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 18:45 IST
Indian Embassy Rescues Trafficked Youth from Cyber-Scam Centers in Laos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Laos

The Indian Embassy in Laos has successfully rescued 67 Indian nationals from cyber-scam centers where they were forced to work under duress and intimidation. These centers operated in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (GTSEZ) in Laos, notorious for criminal activities.

Following appeals from the victims, the Embassy dispatched a team to coordinate with Lao authorities, facilitating the rescue. The victims were safely transported from Bokeo Province to Vientiane, receiving accommodation and essential support from the Embassy. Ambassador Prashant Agrawal met with the rescued individuals to ensure their safety and guide them on the process of filing complaints against their traffickers.

Moving forward, the Embassy is working with local authorities to expedite the formalities required for the return of these individuals to India. It has also warned Indian youth against falling prey to fraudulent job offers, urging them to consult the embassy's advisories or reach out for verification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025