Indian Embassy Rescues Trafficked Youth from Cyber-Scam Centers in Laos

The Indian Embassy in Laos has successfully rescued 67 Indian nationals from cyber-scam centers where they were forced to work under duress and intimidation. These centers operated in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (GTSEZ) in Laos, notorious for criminal activities.

Following appeals from the victims, the Embassy dispatched a team to coordinate with Lao authorities, facilitating the rescue. The victims were safely transported from Bokeo Province to Vientiane, receiving accommodation and essential support from the Embassy. Ambassador Prashant Agrawal met with the rescued individuals to ensure their safety and guide them on the process of filing complaints against their traffickers.

Moving forward, the Embassy is working with local authorities to expedite the formalities required for the return of these individuals to India. It has also warned Indian youth against falling prey to fraudulent job offers, urging them to consult the embassy's advisories or reach out for verification.

(With inputs from agencies.)