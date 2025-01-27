Tussle Over Chairs Leads to Tragic Murder at Arambol Beach

A contentious dispute over beach chairs at Arambol beach in Goa culminated in the tragic death of a local man, Amar Bandekar, who was allegedly killed by shack owner Surender Kumar and his team. The shocking incident unfolded on a busy Sunday when Bandekar objected to chairs being placed beyond the designated area.

According to a police spokesman on Monday, Bandekar, 39, suffered a vicious attack involving repeated kicking, slapping, and assault with sharp objects. The brutal encounter left Bandekar with severe injuries, and despite his attempt to flee the scene for safety, he collapsed shortly after.

The victim was promptly transported to Tuem's Community Health Centre, where healthcare professionals pronounced him dead on arrival. As the investigation progresses, police are interrogating the accused and his staff members involved in the crime, delving deeply into the reasons for the violent altercation.

(With inputs from agencies.)