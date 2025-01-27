Return to Gaza: A Fragile Homecoming Amid War
Tens of thousands of Palestinians return to the Gaza Strip's devastated northern region as Israel lifts closures in a fragile ceasefire. Delayed for days due to hostage disputes, the ceasefire aims to end the war with Hamas, which has resulted in significant casualties and mass displacements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gazacity | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:16 IST
Tens of thousands of Palestinians have returned to the northern Gaza Strip, a region heavily destroyed, following Israel's decision to lift its closure as part of a fragile ceasefire with Hamas.
The ceasefire, which follows the conflict triggering from the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on southern Israel, allows Palestinians yearning to return home after displacement.
Israel announced eight out of 33 hostages scheduled for release in the truce are deceased, as ongoing hostage and ceasefire negotiations continue amid mass displacements and geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
