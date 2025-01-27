Left Menu

Return to Gaza: A Fragile Homecoming Amid War

Tens of thousands of Palestinians return to the Gaza Strip's devastated northern region as Israel lifts closures in a fragile ceasefire. Delayed for days due to hostage disputes, the ceasefire aims to end the war with Hamas, which has resulted in significant casualties and mass displacements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gazacity | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:16 IST
Return to Gaza: A Fragile Homecoming Amid War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have returned to the northern Gaza Strip, a region heavily destroyed, following Israel's decision to lift its closure as part of a fragile ceasefire with Hamas.

The ceasefire, which follows the conflict triggering from the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on southern Israel, allows Palestinians yearning to return home after displacement.

Israel announced eight out of 33 hostages scheduled for release in the truce are deceased, as ongoing hostage and ceasefire negotiations continue amid mass displacements and geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025