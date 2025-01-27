Mizo Zirlai Pawl Urges Reconsideration of Indo-Myanmar Border Fencing

Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) has made a fervent appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, advocating for a reconsideration of the decision to abolish the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and to fence the Indo-Myanmar border.

The student body underscored the FMR's crucial role in preserving cultural continuity among ethnic Mizos across both nations, enhancing cross-border interactions, economic exchanges, and shared cultural events.

The letter insists that terminating the FMR and erecting a border fence would not only fracture vital cultural bonds but also contravene international agreements guaranteeing the rights of indigenous people.

