Chaos Erupts at Jaipur Meeting Over City Development Issues

Tension escalated in Jaipur as councillors from the ruling BJP and opposition Congress clashed at a municipal corporation meeting. The session turned chaotic when councillors started to push and shove each other at the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation's general body meeting on Monday.

The fracas began as Congress councillors stormed to the well with slogans against Mayor Soumya Gurjar. They brandished posters criticizing the alleged poor sanitation and development in Jaipur. BJP councillors quickly joined the melee, leading to a physical confrontation between the two parties.

Amid the turmoil, the House temporarily adjourned following a Congress councillor placing a box filled with garbage on the mayor's table as a protest gesture. Proceedings resumed but were soon halted again as tensions remained high. The mayor later held talks with protesting councillors as the session reconvened for further discussions.

