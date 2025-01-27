Tragic Incident Shakes Local Community

In a disturbing development on Monday, local law enforcement reported the arrest of a 35-year-old man accused of raping a 9-year-old girl in his community.

The incident allegedly took place around 9:30 PM on Sunday when the victim approached the suspect's slum residence. Authorities claim he lured her inside and committed the crime.

The girl later disclosed the incident to her aunt, prompting a police intervention. Officers promptly arrested the accused and accompanied the victim's family to BK Civil Hospital for further examination. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed, and legal proceedings are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)