Tragic Incident Shakes Local Community
A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 9-year-old girl from his neighborhood. The incident reportedly occurred in a slum area, and the girl informed her aunt afterward. The police apprehended the suspect and took the girl to a local hospital for medical examination.
In a disturbing development on Monday, local law enforcement reported the arrest of a 35-year-old man accused of raping a 9-year-old girl in his community.
The incident allegedly took place around 9:30 PM on Sunday when the victim approached the suspect's slum residence. Authorities claim he lured her inside and committed the crime.
The girl later disclosed the incident to her aunt, prompting a police intervention. Officers promptly arrested the accused and accompanied the victim's family to BK Civil Hospital for further examination. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed, and legal proceedings are ongoing.
