Intensified Search for Missing Shiv Sena Leader in Palghar
Efforts are underway to find Ashok Dhodi, Shiv Sena's Dahanu assembly coordinator, who disappeared on January 20. Police have implicated three individuals following a complaint by Dhodi's wife. Investigations continue using technical and human intelligence as local law enforcement scrutinizes witness statements and surveillance footage.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Palghar district are making concerted efforts to locate Ashok Dhodi, a Shiv Sena leader, who has been missing since January 20. The search involves various local police units, including the Crime Branch.
The last confirmed sighting of Dhodi occurred at 6 PM in Gholwad. Palghar Superintendent of Police, Balasaheb Patil, confirmed that the investigation teams are reviewing witness statements and assessing CCTV footage along the suspected routes.
Police have filed a case against three individuals on charges of abduction, wrongful detention, and criminal intimidation, based on a complaint lodged by Dhodi's wife. However, no arrests have been made thus far, authorities confirm.
(With inputs from agencies.)