Intensified Search for Missing Shiv Sena Leader in Palghar

Authorities in Palghar district are making concerted efforts to locate Ashok Dhodi, a Shiv Sena leader, who has been missing since January 20. The search involves various local police units, including the Crime Branch.

The last confirmed sighting of Dhodi occurred at 6 PM in Gholwad. Palghar Superintendent of Police, Balasaheb Patil, confirmed that the investigation teams are reviewing witness statements and assessing CCTV footage along the suspected routes.

Police have filed a case against three individuals on charges of abduction, wrongful detention, and criminal intimidation, based on a complaint lodged by Dhodi's wife. However, no arrests have been made thus far, authorities confirm.

