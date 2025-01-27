Haryana's BJP Government: Championing Farmers' Welfare and Women's Empowerment

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday underscored that the welfare of farmers remains central to the BJP government's agenda, accusing the Congress of merely politicizing the farmers' cause.

Marking 100 days in office for his administration, Saini spotlighted various initiatives by the BJP in Haryana over the last decade. This marks the BJP's third consecutive term in the state.

"Our policies focus on farmers' welfare," Saini declared, pointing to last year's Rs 2,000-per-acre bonus for crops damaged by adverse Kharif-2024 weather conditions, with Rs 1,345 crores distributed to affected farmers so far.

Saini criticized the Congress for using farmer issues for political gain, while asserting that the BJP consistently works toward farmer empowerment. Haryana stands out as the nation's first state purchasing all crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Saini countered Congress accusations by listing crops procured at MSP. Moreover, the state government disbursed Rs 122 crore for crop residue management machines and Rs 216.25 crore for fodder subsidies to cow shelters.

Discussing progress in housing schemes, Saini shared that the government provided Rs 11.53 crore to aid 885 families under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Furthermore, through the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana, 15,256 poor families received 30-square-yard plots.

Saini accused the former Congress government of failing to deliver on land allotment promises to the poor, unlike the BJP, which has proactively secured plot possessions for the underprivileged.

Highlighting additional developments, Saini inaugurated 324 creches statewide to support working women and their children. To promote the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative, women sarpanches will serve as village brand ambassadors.

Saini announced an ambitious target to make 5 lakh women 'Lakhpati Didis.' Already, 1.85 lakh women have attained this status. Additionally, the government plans to train 5,000 women as drone pilots and has begun distributing drones post-training, valued up to Rs 8 lakh each.

