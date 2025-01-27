Illegal Mazar Construction Halted in Ganeshpur Village
The district administration intervened in an illegal construction of a mazar at a graveyard in Ganeshpur, resulting in its demolition by the responsible villagers. Two individuals were booked for breach of peace. BJP MP Chhatrapal Gangwar raised the issue, prompting official action.
In an instance of swift administrative intervention, the unauthorized construction of a mazar at a graveyard in Ganeshpur village was halted and ultimately dismantled by those involved, officials reported Monday.
Following a complaint by Bareilly's BJP MP Chhatrapal Gangwar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Tripti Gupta dispatched Lekhpal Sanjay Singh to assess the situation. With no visible signs of the illegal structure on Monday, police have registered a case against two individuals for breach of peace.
The disputed structure was being built on 200 yards of graveyard land without necessary documentation. The village head was questioned and cautioned about the lack of proper paperwork. Law enforcement stated that the villagers dismantled the structure themselves as a proactive measure.
