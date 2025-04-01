Historic 'Mahafezkhana' Demolition Sparks Political Outcry in Assam

The decision to demolish the 'Mahafezkhana', one of Assam's oldest concrete structures, has drawn considerable criticism from opposition parties and the public. Accusations have been directed towards the BJP-led government for neglecting the state's heritage amidst development projects along the Brahmaputra River.

Congress leader Debabrata Saikia has written to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, urging intervention to halt the destruction of historically significant buildings. Saikia argues that the demolition violates the Assam Heritage Act of 2020 and calls for thorough investigations into the government's actions.

Amidst the controversy, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended the demolition, labeling the structure as a relic of colonial rule, not an archaeological site. The incident has fueled protests, demanding preservation efforts for Assam's tangible heritage and questioning the government's approach toward historical sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)