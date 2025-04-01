Left Menu

Historic 'Mahafezkhana' Demolition Sparks Political Outcry in Assam

The demolition of the historic 'Mahafezkhana' in Guwahati has triggered political protests and public backlash. Criticism was aimed at the BJP-led government for not preserving Assam's heritage. Opposition parties demand the enforcement of laws protecting such sites, questioning the need for its removal amidst a riverfront project.

The decision to demolish the 'Mahafezkhana', one of Assam's oldest concrete structures, has drawn considerable criticism from opposition parties and the public. Accusations have been directed towards the BJP-led government for neglecting the state's heritage amidst development projects along the Brahmaputra River.

Congress leader Debabrata Saikia has written to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, urging intervention to halt the destruction of historically significant buildings. Saikia argues that the demolition violates the Assam Heritage Act of 2020 and calls for thorough investigations into the government's actions.

Amidst the controversy, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended the demolition, labeling the structure as a relic of colonial rule, not an archaeological site. The incident has fueled protests, demanding preservation efforts for Assam's tangible heritage and questioning the government's approach toward historical sites.

