Trans Prisoner Challenges Trump's Executive Order

A transgender woman filed a lawsuit against President Trump's executive order to recognize only two sexes. The order requires her to be housed in a men's prison, which she claims violates the U.S. Constitution's Fifth and Eighth Amendments and the Rehabilitation Act of 1973.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:27 IST
A transgender woman imprisoned federally has initiated legal proceedings against President Donald Trump's executive order that mandates the U.S. government to recognize only two, fixed sexes and necessitates her placement in a men's prison.

Filed in a Boston federal court, the lawsuit challenges the directive that ceases gender-affirming healthcare funding for inmates, violating the Fifth and Eighth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution, and federal law.

The plaintiff, using the pseudonym Maria Moe, faces relocation to a men's prison, posing high risks of harassment, if her ongoing jail conditions and treatment aren't maintained, her lawyers contend.

