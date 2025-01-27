Trans Prisoner Challenges Trump's Executive Order

A transgender woman imprisoned federally has initiated legal proceedings against President Donald Trump's executive order that mandates the U.S. government to recognize only two, fixed sexes and necessitates her placement in a men's prison.

Filed in a Boston federal court, the lawsuit challenges the directive that ceases gender-affirming healthcare funding for inmates, violating the Fifth and Eighth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution, and federal law.

The plaintiff, using the pseudonym Maria Moe, faces relocation to a men's prison, posing high risks of harassment, if her ongoing jail conditions and treatment aren't maintained, her lawyers contend.

