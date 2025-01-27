Hezbollah Rejects Delays in Israeli Withdrawal

Hezbollah's chief, Naim Qassem, announced on Monday that the group will not tolerate any justification for prolonging the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon.

His statement comes in response to Israel's announcement last Friday that its military withdrawal would take longer than the 60 days agreed upon in the ceasefire with the Lebanese group.

Israel argues that the Lebanese government has not yet fully implemented the terms of the ceasefire agreement, prompting the delay.

