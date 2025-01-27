Left Menu

Hezbollah Rejects Delays in Israeli Withdrawal

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem firmly opposes extending the timeline for Israeli troop withdrawal from southern Lebanon, as initially agreed in the ceasefire deal. Israel, however, plans to exceed the 60-day withdrawal period, citing unmet conditions by the Lebanese state.

Updated: 27-01-2025 22:53 IST
Hezbollah's chief, Naim Qassem, announced on Monday that the group will not tolerate any justification for prolonging the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon.

His statement comes in response to Israel's announcement last Friday that its military withdrawal would take longer than the 60 days agreed upon in the ceasefire with the Lebanese group.

Israel argues that the Lebanese government has not yet fully implemented the terms of the ceasefire agreement, prompting the delay.

