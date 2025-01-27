Jammu and Kashmir CM Drives Water Mission Progress
Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, reviewed Jal Jeevan Mission's progress, stressing on robust monitoring for clean drinking water delivery to households. Significant issues include supply delays and manpower shortages. Abdullah also opened the Tawi state guest house, enhancing local hospitality infrastructure.
On Monday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of Jammu and Kashmir conducted a review of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the region, emphasizing the necessity for strong monitoring systems to fulfill the initiative's goals.
Abdullah promised full government backing to realize the mission's vision of providing every household in J&K with clean drinking water. At a meeting focused on the mission, he addressed key issues such as low tender participation, supply delays of key materials like galvanised and ductile iron pipes, and the problem of dry bore wells prevalent across various districts.
The Chief Minister also underscored the need for better water quality surveillance and manpower enhancement to accelerate the mission's successful implementation. Abdullah afterward inaugurated the new Tawi state guest house, signifying a boost to the state's hospitality sector.
