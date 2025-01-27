Left Menu

India-UAE Relations: A New Era of Strategic Partnership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlights the deepening collaboration between India and the UAE amid a changing global order. Celebrating India's Republic Day in Abu Dhabi, Jaishankar stresses the strategic partnership’s growth, citing increased trade, tourism, and educational ties, and emphasizing India's developmental goals and achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 27-01-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 23:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on a three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates, emphasized the growing strategic partnership between India and the UAE as the world experiences a 'complicated' and 'volatile' phase. He anticipates stronger collaboration on international platforms due to shared opportunities and challenges.

Speaking at India's 75th Republic Day event in Abu Dhabi, Jaishankar highlighted the increase in the Indian diaspora in the UAE and stressed the importance of enhancing ease of living for Indians abroad. He noted the significant growth in bilateral trade and educational ties between the two countries.

Jaishankar outlined India's aspirations to become a developed nation by 2047, driven by advancements in digital technology, infrastructure, and human skills. He underscored the nation's commitment to justice, liberty, and equity, as enshrined in its democratic framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

