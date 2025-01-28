Left Menu

Clemency Frees Oath Keepers: Restrictions Lifted for Stewart Rhodes

A federal judge lifted restrictions on Stewart Rhodes and other Oath Keepers after President Trump shortened their sentences for the January 6 Capitol attack. The order required court permission for their entry into Washington, D.C. Rhodes, released last week, was previously convicted of seditious conspiracy.

In a significant legal move, a federal judge has lifted restrictions that were placed on Stewart Rhodes, the former leader of the far-right group Oath Keepers. This comes after President Donald Trump cut short Rhodes' prison sentence, effectively canceling court supervision requirements.

The order from U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta required Rhodes and seven other members of the group to obtain court permission before entering Washington, D.C. or the grounds of the U.S. Capitol. The lift of these restrictions followed last week's clemency decision by Trump, which freed Rhodes and others convicted over the January 6 Capitol attack.

Originally convicted of seditious conspiracy for their roles in opposing the peaceful power transfer following Trump's electoral loss in 2020, Rhodes and his co-defendants are now no longer under court-imposed travel constraints, aligning with Trump-appointed federal prosecutor's recommendations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

