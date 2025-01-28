Quakers Sue to Protect Worship Spaces From Immigration Raids
Quaker groups have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government to prevent immigration enforcement actions in houses of worship. The lawsuit follows the rescinding of a Biden-era policy by the Trump Administration, which had protected places like churches from immigration raids. The Quakers argue the new policy violates their religious rights.
Quaker groups have initiated legal action on Monday, aiming to block U.S. immigration agents from conducting arrests and searches within houses of worship.
This lawsuit comes in response to the Trump Administration's reversal of a policy that shielded churches and educational institutions from large-scale deportations.
The Quaker lawsuit claims that the policy infringes upon their constitutional rights and religious freedoms.
