Diplomatic Maneuvers: Rubio's Call to Jordan Amid Gaza Crisis

In a crucial diplomatic conversation, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged with Jordan's King Abdullah. The call followed President Donald Trump's contentious suggestion that Jordan and Egypt should accommodate more Palestinians from Gaza.

President Trump's remarks on Saturday suggested "cleaning out" Gaza, echoing long-standing Palestinian fears about displacement. This prompted immediate pushback from Jordan and Egypt, as the region grapples with the humanitarian crisis stemming from an ongoing conflict. The U.S. State Department's statement omitted mention of Trump's comments but highlighted discussions on implementing Gaza ceasefire and ensuring stability.

The backdrop to this diplomatic exchange is the violent escalation beginning October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants attacked Israel. The resultant conflict has led to significant casualties and accusations against Israel, with a fragile ceasefire currently holding. Secretary Rubio acknowledged Jordan's critical role in maintaining the ceasefire and providing humanitarian aid via the Jordan Corridor.

