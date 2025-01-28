Left Menu

Diplomatic Maneuvers: Rubio's Call to Jordan Amid Gaza Crisis

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Jordan's King Abdullah following President Trump's controversial suggestion that Jordan and Egypt should admit more Palestinians from Gaza. Amid ongoing tensions, the call focused on Gaza's ceasefire, release of hostages, and regional stability. Trump's remarks remain contentious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 05:27 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 05:27 IST
Diplomatic Maneuvers: Rubio's Call to Jordan Amid Gaza Crisis
Marco Rubio

In a crucial diplomatic conversation, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged with Jordan's King Abdullah. The call followed President Donald Trump's contentious suggestion that Jordan and Egypt should accommodate more Palestinians from Gaza.

President Trump's remarks on Saturday suggested "cleaning out" Gaza, echoing long-standing Palestinian fears about displacement. This prompted immediate pushback from Jordan and Egypt, as the region grapples with the humanitarian crisis stemming from an ongoing conflict. The U.S. State Department's statement omitted mention of Trump's comments but highlighted discussions on implementing Gaza ceasefire and ensuring stability.

The backdrop to this diplomatic exchange is the violent escalation beginning October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants attacked Israel. The resultant conflict has led to significant casualties and accusations against Israel, with a fragile ceasefire currently holding. Secretary Rubio acknowledged Jordan's critical role in maintaining the ceasefire and providing humanitarian aid via the Jordan Corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025