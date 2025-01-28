Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over US-Brazil Deportation Flights

Brazil summoned a senior U.S. diplomat on Monday to discuss the deportation of Brazilian migrants, a move to secure mutually acceptable terms amid controversial repatriation practices.

The dialogue follows heightened tensions over deportations to Colombia. Gabriel Escobar, the highest-ranking U.S. envoy in Brasilia, held meetings with Brazilian foreign ministry officials as the U.S. increases deportation efforts under President Donald Trump, utilizing military flights for repatriations.

Brazil has criticized the treatment of its deported citizens who arrived in handcuffs, citing reports of mistreatment during transport. Diplomatic discussions have been set to address these grievances and ensure smoother processes moving forward.

