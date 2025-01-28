Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over US-Brazil Deportation Flights

Brazil has summoned a senior U.S. diplomat over the deportation of Brazilian migrants amid concerns about their treatment during repatriation flights. The Brazilian government is seeking discussions with the Trump administration to address the issue and avoid further problems, emphasizing diplomatic resolution over rejecting deportee flights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 06:46 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 06:46 IST
Brazil summoned a senior U.S. diplomat on Monday to discuss the deportation of Brazilian migrants, a move to secure mutually acceptable terms amid controversial repatriation practices.

The dialogue follows heightened tensions over deportations to Colombia. Gabriel Escobar, the highest-ranking U.S. envoy in Brasilia, held meetings with Brazilian foreign ministry officials as the U.S. increases deportation efforts under President Donald Trump, utilizing military flights for repatriations.

Brazil has criticized the treatment of its deported citizens who arrived in handcuffs, citing reports of mistreatment during transport. Diplomatic discussions have been set to address these grievances and ensure smoother processes moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

