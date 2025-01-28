The USAID Shake-Up: Impact and Implications
The Trump administration placed around 60 USAID senior officials on administrative leave amidst a freeze on global U.S. aid, citing breaches of executive orders. The move threatens billions in U.S. aid and has sparked concerns, with many calling it a significant overhaul of agency operations.
The Trump administration has put nearly 60 senior career officials from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) on leave, following a worldwide freeze on U.S. aid funds. Sources suggest the decision aligns with Trump's 'America First' policy, potentially risking billions in global aid efforts.
An internal memo reviewed by Reuters reveals that USAID's Acting Administrator, Jason Gray, communicated the decision, stating that certain agency actions appeared to defy presidential mandates. The reaction underscores a serious restructuring effort, affecting senior staff across various USAID departments.
Concerns over national security and foreign policy effectiveness have arisen, with some experts criticizing the decision for weakening USAID's capabilities. Despite ongoing transformations, certain humanitarian exemptions remain, though future assistance requires substantial justification. Calls for easing the restrictions, including from the U.N., emphasize potential global repercussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
