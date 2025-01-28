Left Menu

Militant Arrests Highlight Security Actions in Manipur

Police in Manipur have arrested two militants in Thoubal and Imphal West districts in separate operations. The individuals, linked to Kangleipak Communist Party factions, were found in possession of weapons and accused of extortion activities. This highlights the ongoing security challenges faced in the region.

Updated: 28-01-2025 08:52 IST
In a significant security operation, police in Manipur successfully apprehended two militants from the Kangleipak Communist Party in separate operations conducted in Thoubal and Imphal West districts.

The first arrest occurred on Monday at Waithou-Thiyam IVR in Thoubal, where authorities detained Sapam Paikhomba Meitei, 26, seizing a wireless handset and six live rounds of 9 mm ammunition.

In a parallel operation in Imphal West, Samom Davidson Meitei, also known as Loya, was captured. The 32-year-old faces accusations of extorting shop owners in the Singjamei-Thongju area, further underlining the police's resolve in tackling criminal activities linked to banned organizations.

