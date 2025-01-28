Militant Arrests Highlight Security Actions in Manipur

In a significant security operation, police in Manipur successfully apprehended two militants from the Kangleipak Communist Party in separate operations conducted in Thoubal and Imphal West districts.

The first arrest occurred on Monday at Waithou-Thiyam IVR in Thoubal, where authorities detained Sapam Paikhomba Meitei, 26, seizing a wireless handset and six live rounds of 9 mm ammunition.

In a parallel operation in Imphal West, Samom Davidson Meitei, also known as Loya, was captured. The 32-year-old faces accusations of extorting shop owners in the Singjamei-Thongju area, further underlining the police's resolve in tackling criminal activities linked to banned organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)