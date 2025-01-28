Militant Arrests Highlight Security Actions in Manipur
Police in Manipur have arrested two militants in Thoubal and Imphal West districts in separate operations. The individuals, linked to Kangleipak Communist Party factions, were found in possession of weapons and accused of extortion activities. This highlights the ongoing security challenges faced in the region.
- Country:
- India
In a significant security operation, police in Manipur successfully apprehended two militants from the Kangleipak Communist Party in separate operations conducted in Thoubal and Imphal West districts.
The first arrest occurred on Monday at Waithou-Thiyam IVR in Thoubal, where authorities detained Sapam Paikhomba Meitei, 26, seizing a wireless handset and six live rounds of 9 mm ammunition.
In a parallel operation in Imphal West, Samom Davidson Meitei, also known as Loya, was captured. The 32-year-old faces accusations of extorting shop owners in the Singjamei-Thongju area, further underlining the police's resolve in tackling criminal activities linked to banned organizations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- militant
- Manipur
- arrest
- operation
- Kangleipak
- Communist Party
- security
- Thoubal
- Imphal West
- extortion
ALSO READ
Historic Japan-South Korea Meeting: Restoring Regional Security Ties
Dramatic Rise in Espionage Charges Highlights Taiwan's Security Concerns
Biden's Virtual Summit with Japan and Philippines Focuses on Maritime Security
Monumental Maha Kumbh 2025 Kicks Off Amid Robust Security and Enthusiasm
Trilateral Talks: Biden, Allies Tackle Security and Economic Concerns