Armed Group from UP Nabbed Near Kolkata College

Five individuals from Uttar Pradesh were apprehended in Sealdah, Kolkata, with weapons and ammunition. The Special Task Force of the Kolkata Police, acting on intelligence, made the arrests near Surendranath Women's College. Authorities are investigating their intentions, and firearms with live rounds were confiscated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-01-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 09:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Kolkata Police's Special Task Force apprehended five individuals from Uttar Pradesh in the bustling Sealdah area, seizing arms and ammunition.

Acting on crucial intelligence, officers arrested the suspects near Surendranath Women's College, Muchipara. Investigations suggest the group was planning a criminal act in the city.

Authorities recovered two firearms and 15 live rounds, intensifying the probe to uncover the group's motives and connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

