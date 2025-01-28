Armed Group from UP Nabbed Near Kolkata College

In a significant breakthrough, Kolkata Police's Special Task Force apprehended five individuals from Uttar Pradesh in the bustling Sealdah area, seizing arms and ammunition.

Acting on crucial intelligence, officers arrested the suspects near Surendranath Women's College, Muchipara. Investigations suggest the group was planning a criminal act in the city.

Authorities recovered two firearms and 15 live rounds, intensifying the probe to uncover the group's motives and connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)