Left Menu

Trump's New Stance: Transgender Troops in Question

President Donald Trump has issued an executive order for Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to alter the Pentagon's transgender troop policy. This move is expected to initiate a ban on transgender military service, revisiting Trump's earlier unsuccessful attempt blocked by the courts and reversed by Joe Biden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 09:49 IST
Trump's New Stance: Transgender Troops in Question
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a controversial move, President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to modify the Pentagon's existing policy on transgender military personnel.

This directive aims to pave the way for a potential ban on transgender individuals serving in the military, reigniting a contentious issue from his previous term.

Trump's original attempt to enforce such a ban was stalled in the courts and subsequently overturned by President Joe Biden, shortly after he assumed office, allowing transgender troops to continue serving.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025