Trump's New Stance: Transgender Troops in Question

In a controversial move, President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to modify the Pentagon's existing policy on transgender military personnel.

This directive aims to pave the way for a potential ban on transgender individuals serving in the military, reigniting a contentious issue from his previous term.

Trump's original attempt to enforce such a ban was stalled in the courts and subsequently overturned by President Joe Biden, shortly after he assumed office, allowing transgender troops to continue serving.

(With inputs from agencies.)