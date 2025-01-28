Trump's New Stance: Transgender Troops in Question
President Donald Trump has issued an executive order for Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to alter the Pentagon's transgender troop policy. This move is expected to initiate a ban on transgender military service, revisiting Trump's earlier unsuccessful attempt blocked by the courts and reversed by Joe Biden.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 09:49 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a controversial move, President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to modify the Pentagon's existing policy on transgender military personnel.
This directive aims to pave the way for a potential ban on transgender individuals serving in the military, reigniting a contentious issue from his previous term.
Trump's original attempt to enforce such a ban was stalled in the courts and subsequently overturned by President Joe Biden, shortly after he assumed office, allowing transgender troops to continue serving.
(With inputs from agencies.)
