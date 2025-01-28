Trump's Bold Military Move: Executive Orders Reshape Policies
Former U.S. President Donald Trump signed several executive orders affecting military policies, including removing diversity initiatives and addressing transgender troop inclusion. His actions prompted mixed reactions, with advocates criticizing the potential illegality of the orders. New developments include reinstating troops dismissed for refusing COVID-19 vaccines and plans for a U.S. missile defense system.
Former President Donald Trump has reignited controversy by signing a series of executive orders targeting military policies. Most notably, these orders aim to strip diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs from the armed forces, a move that has already drawn significant criticism from advocacy groups.
Trump's latest orders also focus on those troops expelled for refusing COVID-19 vaccinations. These actions align with Trump's long-standing efforts to reshape the military, including previous attempts to ban transgender individuals from serving. The reaction from advocacy groups has been swift, citing potential legal challenges.
In a separate move, Trump mandated the development of an 'American Iron Dome,' echoing Israel's defense system. This initiative aims to boost U.S. defense capabilities against short-range threats. Newly appointed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth supports these initiatives, while promising additional internal military reforms.
