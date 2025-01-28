Trump's Bold Military Move: Executive Orders Reshape Policies

Former President Donald Trump has reignited controversy by signing a series of executive orders targeting military policies. Most notably, these orders aim to strip diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs from the armed forces, a move that has already drawn significant criticism from advocacy groups.

Trump's latest orders also focus on those troops expelled for refusing COVID-19 vaccinations. These actions align with Trump's long-standing efforts to reshape the military, including previous attempts to ban transgender individuals from serving. The reaction from advocacy groups has been swift, citing potential legal challenges.

In a separate move, Trump mandated the development of an 'American Iron Dome,' echoing Israel's defense system. This initiative aims to boost U.S. defense capabilities against short-range threats. Newly appointed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth supports these initiatives, while promising additional internal military reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)