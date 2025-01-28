Trump's Financial Assistance Freeze Sparks Democratic Backlash

The Trump administration has enacted a temporary suspension of grant, loan, and financial assistance programs managed by the Office of Management and Budget. Citing executive orders signed by President Trump, the pause affects initiatives related to diversity, equity, inclusion, and environmental efforts.

In response to the memo, Democratic lawmakers have voiced strong opposition, requesting an immediate reversal. They argue the decision is unprecedented and could have far-reaching negative impacts across the United States. The lawmakers urged the administration to comply with legal requirements and the Constitution in allocating federal funds.

According to the memo, agencies are required to submit detailed reports on programs impacted by this pause by February 10. This period will allow the administration to align funding with legal obligations and the president's priorities, ensuring a thorough review of all projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)