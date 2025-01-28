Trump's Controversial Executive Orders Shake Pentagon Policies

President Donald Trump has initiated sweeping changes to U.S. military policy with a series of executive orders signed on Monday. The most notable among them is a directive to potentially ban transgender individuals from serving in the military. This move revisits a controversial stance Trump attempted during his first term. Transgender rights advocates have already committed to challenging this policy in court.

In addition to addressing transgender service, Trump has called for the reinstatement of service members discharged for refusing COVID-19 vaccinations. While promising full reinstatement and back pay, this policy shift could impact military budgets if many of the discharged troops choose to reenlist.

Trump's orders also include the development of a space-based missile defense system, a revival of an idea last explored during the Reagan era's Strategic Defense Initiative. This underscores Trump's continued focus on space as a military priority. Furthermore, Trump has ordered a rollback on diversity, equity, and inclusion programs within the Department of Defense, emphasizing a return to merit-based evaluations.

