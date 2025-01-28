Europe's Strategic Pivot: Boosting Defense Amid Rising Threats
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen emphasized the need for Europe to strengthen its security against Russian and Chinese influences. Citing recent events in the Baltic Sea and Ukraine, she called for a more independent European defense stance ahead of her meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
European leaders are increasingly focusing on bolstering the continent's defense capabilities amid growing threats from Russia and China. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has highlighted the importance of a strong and autonomous Europe.
In light of recent activities in the Baltic Sea and tensions surrounding the Ukraine conflict, Frederiksen asserts that Europe must stand firm and vigilant.
Her remarks come just before heading into discussions in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, underscoring the urgency and collaborative approach needed to address security challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
