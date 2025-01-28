Overnight Russian Air Assaults Rock Ukraine

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Russian air assaults overnight wounded eight individuals and ravaged residential and commercial buildings across Ukraine, officials reported on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian air force successfully intercepted 65 drones, although another 28 managed to bypass defenses, wreaking havoc in Kharkiv, Odesa, and Kyiv regions. Emergency crews responded quickly to blazes and damages, with several people, including a child, impacted by acute stress reactions.

The powerful assault also compromised power in central Ukraine's Uman town, prompting restoration efforts. The ongoing conflict, which began with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, sees both sides denying targeting civilians.

