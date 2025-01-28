Left Menu

Overnight Russian Air Assaults Rock Ukraine

Russian air attacks injured eight people and damaged infrastructure across Ukraine. Ukraine's air force reported downing 65 drones while 28 evaded them. Attacks affected regions including Kharkiv, Odesa, and Kyiv, causing disruptions in power and heat. Local emergency services are working to address the aftermath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 14:05 IST
In a significant escalation of hostilities, Russian air assaults overnight wounded eight individuals and ravaged residential and commercial buildings across Ukraine, officials reported on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian air force successfully intercepted 65 drones, although another 28 managed to bypass defenses, wreaking havoc in Kharkiv, Odesa, and Kyiv regions. Emergency crews responded quickly to blazes and damages, with several people, including a child, impacted by acute stress reactions.

The powerful assault also compromised power in central Ukraine's Uman town, prompting restoration efforts. The ongoing conflict, which began with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, sees both sides denying targeting civilians.

