Major Drug Trafficking Network Busted: Key Arrests in Delhi and UP
Police have dismantled a significant interstate drug trafficking network, resulting in the arrest of two key drug dealers from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The operation followed extensive investigations involving financial and communication analysis, leading to the identification and capture of the suspects.
An extensive interstate drug trafficking network has been dismantled, with authorities arresting two prominent narcotic dealers from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, police confirmed on Tuesday.
This breakthrough highlights the police's determination in addressing the drug crisis, an official stated. Investigations revealed significant evidence, including bank and communication records, that led to the identification of Raju Gupta from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and Mohammad Abrar from Bhajanpura, Delhi, as principal narcotic suppliers.
Sustained operations across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi over ten days culminated in their arrest. The investigation continues to unfold, with further arrests anticipated as the financial dealings and assets tied to the accused come under scrutiny.
