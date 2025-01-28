Left Menu

Community Outrage: Vandalism Sparks Dalit Bandh in Amritsar

Markets in Amritsar were shut following a boycott call by Dalit bodies, in protest of an act of vandalism against a statue of B R Ambedkar. The incident, involving Akash Singh, sparked widespread demonstrations, urging strict governmental action and a probe into the suspected conspiracy behind the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phagwara | Updated: 28-01-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

In Amritsar, markets closed on Tuesday following a bandh called by Dalit organizations. The shutdown was a protest against the attempted vandalism of a statue of B R Ambedkar.

Members of Dalit groups strongly condemned the act, with protests erupting across multiple locations. Police arrested Akash Singh, from Punjab's Moga district, for allegedly trying to damage the Ambedkar statue at the Town Hall on Heritage Street.

Images of the act went viral after Singh was recorded using a ladder and a hammer to damage the statue, including its attached Constitution book. As tensions rose, protesters in Phagwara demanded severe legal action and an investigation into what they claim is a conspiracy to disrupt communal harmony in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

