Crackdown Intensifies: Delhi's Pre-Poll Law Enforcement Blitz

Ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections on February 5, law enforcement agencies have intensified their operations, with over 770 cases of Model Code of Conduct violations reported.

The violations were documented between January 7, when the MCC came into force, and January 27, leading to the arrest of 24,081 individuals under various legal provisions.

Police efforts have included stepped-up border checks and significant seizures, including 374 illegal firearms, 68,636 litres of liquor, and 158.126 kg of drugs. Additionally, authorities confiscated Rs 7.60 crore in cash and other valuable assets.

