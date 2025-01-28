Court Quashes Defamation Summons Against Delhi CM Atishi
A Delhi court has quashed summons issued to Chief Minister Atishi in a defamation case filed by a BJP leader. The case was dismissed after Judge Vishal Gogne acknowledged that the alleged defamatory statements made by Atishi were directed towards BJP as a whole, not an individual.
In a notable legal development, a Delhi court on Tuesday quashed the summons issued to Chief Minister Atishi in a defamation case initiated by a BJP leader.
Special Judge Vishal Gogne made the ruling following an appeal by the AAP leader Atishi, contesting a prior magisterial court's decision to issue summons on the complaint lodged by Praveen Shankar Kapoor.
The judge considered the argument presented by Atishi's counsel, which asserted that Kapoor was not personally defamed as the contentious statement was targeted at the BJP party rather than an individual member.
(With inputs from agencies.)
