Court Quashes Defamation Summons Against Delhi CM Atishi

In a notable legal development, a Delhi court on Tuesday quashed the summons issued to Chief Minister Atishi in a defamation case initiated by a BJP leader.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne made the ruling following an appeal by the AAP leader Atishi, contesting a prior magisterial court's decision to issue summons on the complaint lodged by Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

The judge considered the argument presented by Atishi's counsel, which asserted that Kapoor was not personally defamed as the contentious statement was targeted at the BJP party rather than an individual member.

