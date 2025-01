Russian Delegation Seeks Base Security in Post-Assad Syria

A Russian delegation has made a significant arrival in Damascus, marking the first such visit since the ousting of Moscow's ally, President Bashar al-Assad. This development, reported by Russia's TASS news agency, underscores Russia's efforts to secure its military foothold in Syria.

Led by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Kremlin's special envoy Alexander Lavrentiev, the delegation is slated to engage in talks with Syria's new leadership. These discussions, confirmed by two Syrian sources to Reuters, signify a pivotal moment for Russia's strategic interests in the Middle East.

For years, Russia supported Assad militarily, and now, it seeks to maintain its critical naval and air bases in Syria. The Tartous naval facility and the Hmeimim air base are vital for Russia's operational logistics, serving as a Mediterranean hub and a transit point for military contractors heading to Africa.

